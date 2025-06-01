Luis Baez News: Playing in rookie ball

Baez has gone 2-for-6 with two doubles and a walk in two games since being assigned to the rookie-level Florida Complex League on Monday.

Though he hasn't been listed on the injured list at any point this season, Baez didn't make his 2025 debut until this past week. He spent the entire 2024 season in full-season ball with High-A Asheville and Double-A Corpus Christi, but he appears set to stockpile at-bats in the FCL before moving back to a higher-level affiliate.