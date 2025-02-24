Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Luis Baez headshot

Luis Baez News: Ready for spring training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Baez (thumb) went 0-for-1 with a walk during Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals.

Baez has been cleared for game action after undergoing left thumb surgery in September. He's unlikely to crack the major-league roster to open the 2025 campaign but could see a few more at-bats against big-league arms until presumably being assigned to minor-league spring training.

Luis Baez
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now