Luis Baez News: Ready for spring training
Baez (thumb) went 0-for-1 with a walk during Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals.
Baez has been cleared for game action after undergoing left thumb surgery in September. He's unlikely to crack the major-league roster to open the 2025 campaign but could see a few more at-bats against big-league arms until presumably being assigned to minor-league spring training.
