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Luis Campusano Injury: Pain-free on swings

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

Campusano (toe) has been catching bullpens and is swinging pain-free, per MLB.com.

Campusano hasn't played since fouling a ball off his toe against San Francisco on May 5. He landed on the IL two days later after being diagnosed with a fracture of his left toe. Campusano appears to have progressed in his recovery substantially, and he could be ready to return in early June. He may need a minor-league rehab stint first, however, given the amount of time he's missed.

Luis Campusano
San Diego Padres
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