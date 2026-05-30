Luis Campusano Injury: Pain-free on swings
Campusano (toe) has been catching bullpens and is swinging pain-free, per MLB.com.
Campusano hasn't played since fouling a ball off his toe against San Francisco on May 5. He landed on the IL two days later after being diagnosed with a fracture of his left toe. Campusano appears to have progressed in his recovery substantially, and he could be ready to return in early June. He may need a minor-league rehab stint first, however, given the amount of time he's missed.
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