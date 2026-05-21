Luis Campusano Injury: Taking swings, catching pitches
Campusano (toe) has progressed to swinging in the batting cage and catching off a pitching machine, per MLB.com.
Campusano is dealing with a small fracture in his toe that he sustained when he fouled a ball off his foot May 5. The backstop seems to have made significant progress in recent days, though he'll presumably need to get in a minor-league rehab stint before he's activated off the IL. It's possible that Campusano will make it back to the Padres before the end of May, but an early-June return seems more likely.
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