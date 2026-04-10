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Luis Campusano News: Belts first homer of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Campusano went 2-for-2 with a solo home run, a double and a walk in Friday's 5-2 win over the Rockies.

Campusano continues to deliver with the bat, as he's hit safely in his last five games and has a homer and four doubles in that span. The long ball Friday was his first of the season. He started the year firmly in a bench role behind Freddy Fermin, but Campusano's hot hitting could help him secure more playing time. The catcher is batting .353 (6-for-17) through seven contests while adding four RBI and three runs scored.

Luis Campusano
San Diego Padres
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