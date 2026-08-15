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Luis Campusano News: Continues to swing hot bat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 7:34pm

Campusano went 2-for-5 with two doubles and three RBI in a 7-5 victory versus the Guardians on Friday.

Campusano came up with two big hits Friday -- a two-run double in the fifth inning to give San Diego its first lead and an RBI double in the seventh to provide an insurance run. The 27-year-old logged his fifth multi-hit effort over his past 11 contests, a span during which he's slashing a sizzling .410/.465/.590 with one homer, four doubles and 10 RBI. Campusano was replaced behind the plate by Freddy Fermin in the ninth inning, as Fermin remains the far superior defensive catcher. However, Campusano's bat has been so potent that he's started at catcher more often than Fermin of late.

Luis Campusano
San Diego Padres
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