Luis Campusano News: Continues to swing hot bat
Campusano went 2-for-5 with two doubles and three RBI in a 7-5 victory versus the Guardians on Friday.
Campusano came up with two big hits Friday -- a two-run double in the fifth inning to give San Diego its first lead and an RBI double in the seventh to provide an insurance run. The 27-year-old logged his fifth multi-hit effort over his past 11 contests, a span during which he's slashing a sizzling .410/.465/.590 with one homer, four doubles and 10 RBI. Campusano was replaced behind the plate by Freddy Fermin in the ninth inning, as Fermin remains the far superior defensive catcher. However, Campusano's bat has been so potent that he's started at catcher more often than Fermin of late.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luis Campusano See More
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects to Stash for a Late-Season Spark4 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target7 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target14 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target21 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target28 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luis Campusano See More