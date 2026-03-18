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Luis Campusano News: Expected to make 26-man roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Campusano is likely to open the regular season as San Diego's No. 2 catcher, per MLB.com.

Campusano has mostly struggled with the big-league club in parts of previous campaigns, and he went a miserable 0-for-21 with a 6:11 BB:K over 10 games last year. However, he also posted a 1.024 OPS with 24 home runs and 92 RBI across 466 plate appearances with Triple-A El Paso, so he has nothing left to prove in the minors. Elias Diaz and Martin Maldonado are no longer with San Diego this season, and the Padres seem content to have Campusano back up primary catcher Freddy Fermin despite Campusano's struggles this spring, as he slashing just .172/.250/.241 with no RBI through 13 games.

Luis Campusano
San Diego Padres
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