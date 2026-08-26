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Luis Campusano News: Losing reps to Fermin

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 26, 2026 at 11:04am

Campusano is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Pirates.

Campusano has been in a mini 1-for-17 slump at the plate lately and has seen his playing time slip. It will be Freddy Fermin doing the catching and batting ninth for the Padres on Wednesday, marking the fourth time across the last six games that he's started over Campusano.

Luis Campusano
San Diego Padres
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