Luis Campusano News: Losing reps to Fermin
Campusano is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Pirates.
Campusano has been in a mini 1-for-17 slump at the plate lately and has seen his playing time slip. It will be Freddy Fermin doing the catching and batting ninth for the Padres on Wednesday, marking the fourth time across the last six games that he's started over Campusano.
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