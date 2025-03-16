Luis Campusano News: Makes impression with homer Sunday

Campusano hit a three-run home run in his only at-bat in Sunday's Cactus League loss to the Diamondbacks.

Campusano didn't start the game, but he entered as a defensive replacement at catcher in the seventh inning. The 26-year-old then made the most of his lone plate appearance, smashing a three-run homer to left field in the eighth frame. It was a much-needed big hit for Campusano, who entered Sunday having gone just 3-for-21 this spring. He's competing with Elias Diaz to be San Diego's primary catcher to open the campaign, and Diaz has also struggled at the dish in Cactus League play with a 3-for-22 line. With that in mind, Campusano could turn the competition in his favor if he's able to positively build upon Sunday's performance during what's left of spring training.