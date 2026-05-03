Luis Campusano News: On bench, but playing time rising
Campusano is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.
Though he'll be taking a seat for the series finale, Campusano may have edged ahed of Freddy Fermin on the depth chart at catcher. Campusano had started in each of the Padres' last four matchups with right-handed pitchers, going 3-for-14 with a pair of extra-base hits and a walk during that span. For the season, Campusano is now maintaining a .972 OPS over 54 plate appearances.
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