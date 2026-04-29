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Luis Campusano News: Playing time trending up

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Campusano will start at catcher and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Cubs.

Campusano will stick behind the plate for the third time in four games while Freddy Fermin sits. Though Fermin has operated as the Padres' No. 1 catcher for much of the season, Campusano may be starting to turn the position into more of a timeshare arrangement due to his hot hitting. Since the calendar flipped to April, Campusano has hit .385 with three home runs, seven doubles, 10 RBI and eight runs over 13 games.

Luis Campusano
San Diego Padres
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