Luis Campusano News: Receiving rest Sunday

Campusano is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians.

Campusano will get a breather Sunday after he made starts at catcher and designated hitter in the first two games of the series, going 2-for-7 with two doubles, one walk and three RBI. Freddy Fermin will step in behind the dish, while Manny Machado receives a turn as the Friars' DH.