Luis Campusano News: Receiving rest Sunday
Campusano is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians.
Campusano will get a breather Sunday after he made starts at catcher and designated hitter in the first two games of the series, going 2-for-7 with two doubles, one walk and three RBI. Freddy Fermin will step in behind the dish, while Manny Machado receives a turn as the Friars' DH.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luis Campusano See More
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects to Stash for a Late-Season Spark5 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target15 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target22 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target29 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luis Campusano See More