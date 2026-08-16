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Luis Campusano News: Receiving rest Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 7:31pm

Campusano is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians.

Campusano will get a breather Sunday after he made starts at catcher and designated hitter in the first two games of the series, going 2-for-7 with two doubles, one walk and three RBI. Freddy Fermin will step in behind the dish, while Manny Machado receives a turn as the Friars' DH.

Luis Campusano
San Diego Padres
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