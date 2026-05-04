Luis Campusano News: Sitting again Monday
Campusano is not in the Padres' starting lineup against the Giants on Monday.
Campusano was seeing more playing time toward the tail end of April, but he will take a seat for a second consecutive game while Freddy Fermin serves behind home plate and bats eighth. Campusano is slashing .300/.352/.620 with three home runs and 10 RBI across 54 plate appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luis Campusano See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target2 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week8 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target9 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target16 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Wire Pickups of the Week22 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luis Campusano See More