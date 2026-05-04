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Luis Campusano News: Sitting again Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Campusano is not in the Padres' starting lineup against the Giants on Monday.

Campusano was seeing more playing time toward the tail end of April, but he will take a seat for a second consecutive game while Freddy Fermin serves behind home plate and bats eighth. Campusano is slashing .300/.352/.620 with three home runs and 10 RBI across 54 plate appearances this season.

Luis Campusano
San Diego Padres
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