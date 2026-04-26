Luis Campusano News: Tallies two extra-base hits

Campusano went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and an additional RBI in Sunday's loss to the Diamondbacks.

Campusano drew the start behind the plate to wrap up the weekend in Mexico City, doubling and homering Sunday after slugging two doubles and a homer in his previous start Wednesday against the Rockies. After going hitless in 10 games at the big-league level in 2025, the 27-year-old has been on fire to begin 2026, slashing .350/.395/.750 with three homers, nine RBI and eight runs through 14 games. Freddy Fermin is the lead catcher and is more well regarded on the defensive side, but Campusano's continued success should earn him opportunities in the lineup.