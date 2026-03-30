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Luis Castillo News: Dominates Yankees, reaches 1500 Ks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Castillo did not factor into the decision Monday against the Yankees, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out seven over six scoreless innings.

Castillo was in complete control, holding the Yankees hitless until the fourth inning and limiting them to just two hits overall. The right-hander generated 17 whiffs and leaned heavily on his primary arsenal, throwing 87 of his 95 pitches as either a fastball or slider. Castillo had hitters fooled all night, but his final strikeout was a milestone moment, as he got Aaron Judge to swing through an inside breaking ball for his 1,500th career strikeout before exiting after the sixth inning. The 33-year-old will look to replicate Monday's success in his next scheduled start against the Angels.

Luis Castillo
Seattle Mariners
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