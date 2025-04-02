Luis Castillo News: Earns first win of 2025

Castillo (1-1) came away with the win Wednesday against the Tigers. He allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five across seven innings.

Castillo limited the Tigers to three baserunners across the first four innings, but his shutout efforts were lost in the fifth frame when he gave up a solo homer to Trey Sweeney. Castillo gave up a second run in the same frame on a fielder's choice, but he managed to pitch into the seventh inning without much trouble and came away with the quality start and win. Castillo has started the season with a 3.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 9:4 K:BB across 12 innings. He'll look for a second straight win in his next start, which is tentatively slated for next week against the Astros at home.