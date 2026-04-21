Luis Castillo News: Fans six in no-decision
Castillo tossed five innings against the Athletics on Tuesday, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six batters.
Castillo gave up a run in the first inning and another in the fourth but kept Seattle in the contest throughout his time in the game. The right-hander wasn't very efficient, however, as he needed 95 pitches to complete five frames. That was partly because he had his swing-and-miss stuff working -- Castillo recorded 14 whiffs, and his six punchouts were his second-most through five starts so far this season. The veteran hurler is still looking for his first victory, which he'll try to notch in what's projected to be a matchup versus Minnesota on the road his next time out.
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