Luis Castillo headshot

Luis Castillo News: Fans six in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Castillo tossed five innings against the Athletics on Tuesday, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six batters.

Castillo gave up a run in the first inning and another in the fourth but kept Seattle in the contest throughout his time in the game. The right-hander wasn't very efficient, however, as he needed 95 pitches to complete five frames. That was partly because he had his swing-and-miss stuff working -- Castillo recorded 14 whiffs, and his six punchouts were his second-most through five starts so far this season. The veteran hurler is still looking for his first victory, which he'll try to notch in what's projected to be a matchup versus Minnesota on the road his next time out.

Luis Castillo
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luis Castillo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luis Castillo See More
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21
Author Image
Chris Bennett
Yesterday
MLB Picks: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21
MLB
MLB Picks: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
Yesterday
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
MLB Best Bets: Single Game Odds and Picks for Thursday, April 16
MLB
MLB Best Bets: Single Game Odds and Picks for Thursday, April 16
Author Image
Eric Timm
6 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago