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Luis Castillo News: Finally gets into win column

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Castillo (1-4) earned the win Thursday against the Astros, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks in 5.2 innings. He struck out six.

Castillo was working on a bounce-back start Thursday, giving up a lone run over his first five frames, but the Astros got to him for two more runs in the sixth inning to mar his outing. The Mariners might have left the 33-year-old right-hander in the game for a bit too long, considering the hurler tossed a season-high 108 pitches. Castillo has now yielded at least three runs in three straight outings and six of his last eight, posting a disappointing 6.34 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 43:16 K:BB over 44 innings in 2026. He's tentatively lined up to piggyback off Bryce Miller early next week versus the White Sox, which would mark Castillo's first career relief appearance if the plan holds up.

Luis Castillo
Seattle Mariners
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