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Luis Castillo News: Ineffective again Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Castillo allowed seven runs on 10 hits and one walk while striking out three batters over 3.1 innings in a no-decision against Houston on Saturday.

The Mariners gave Castillo a two-run lead in the first inning, but the veteran hurler fell behind when Taylor Trammell cleared the bases with a three-run double in the second. Castillo gave up three more runs in the third and another in the fourth before being pulled with one out in the latter frame. After tossing six scoreless innings against the Yankees in his first start of the campaign, Castillo has surrendered 11 runs (10 earned) over seven frames across his past two starts. He'll try to get back on track in his next start, which lines up to be a road outing in San Diego.

Luis Castillo
Seattle Mariners
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