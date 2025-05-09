Luis Castillo News: Labors early in loss

Castillo (3-3) allowed five runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three over five innings to take the loss versus the Blue Jays on Friday.

Castillo had a brutal first inning, and he struggled again in the third. He was able to settle in a bit and finished with 94 pitches (60 strikes) in five frames, but the damage was already done. He had allowed just one run over 12 innings across his previous two starts, so this was a big step back. Castillo is now at a 3.95 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 33:18 K:BB across 43.1 innings through eight starts this season. The right-hander's next start is projected to be at home versus the Yankees.