Luis Castillo News: Opening season as fifth starter

Castillo is slated to make his first start during the Mariners' fifth game of the season Monday versus the Yankees at T-Mobile Park, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

Emerson Hancock is the Mariners' de facto fifth starter while stepping into the rotation in place of the injured Bryce Miller (oblique), but he'll end up taking the hill for Seattle's fourth game Sunday versus Cleveland while Castillo moves to the back of the schedule. The rotation setup is likely just a means to get Castillo some extra rest after he started the Mariners' spring training finale Monday in San Diego. Castillo covered five innings and tossed 76 pitches in that outing, so he should be ready to handle a relatively normal workload in his 2026 debut.