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Luis Castillo News: Piggybacking Miller on Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 19, 2026 at 11:04am

Castillo is slated to piggyback starting pitcher Bryce Miller during Tuesday's game against the White Sox, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

Castillo will be making the first relief appearance of his MLB career Tuesday after going 1-4 with a 6.34 ERA and 1.57 WHIP through his first nine starts of the season. Since Miller covered 5.1 innings in his 2026 Mariners debut last week in Houston following his return from the injured list, manager Dan Wilson is likely to let Miller work as long as he's effective against the White Sox. With that in mind, Castillo's innings projection for Tuesday is highly variable, and how he and Miller both perform could determine how Seattle sets up its rotation moving forward. If Miller comes through with a strong outing Tuesday, he'll likely draw another start the next time the fifth spot in the rotation comes up, while Castillo could be thrust into a more flexible bullpen role on a longer-term basis.

Luis Castillo
Seattle Mariners
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