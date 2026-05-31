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Luis Castillo News: Snags extra-inning win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

Castillo (2-5) allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and two walks with three strikeouts over five innings of relief, earning the win despite taking a blown save Sunday versus the Diamondbacks.

Castillo couldn't hold the 1-0 lead in the sixth inning after Bryce Miller's five frames of one-hit ball. This was still a positive showing for Castillo, who has given up just four runs (three earned) over 11.1 innings while adding a 13:6 K:BB over his last three appearances. He has a 5.53 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 56:22 K:BB across 55.1 innings through 12 outings (10 starts) this year. The Mariners' fifth spot in the rotation is set to come up again on the road versus the Tigers -- if the team continues to deploy a tandem, Castillo and Miller would likely share another game despite the pitchers' discomfort with the ongoing arrangement.

Luis Castillo
Seattle Mariners
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