Luis Castillo News: Strong finish to spring slate

Castillo allowed one run on four hits and a walk while striking out five across five innings in Monday's matchup with the Padres.

Castillo finished Cactus League play on a high note, allowing three runs over nine innings in his final two outings. It's certainly an encouraging development after the right-hander struggled to a 27.00 ERA in his first three appearances (six innings). Castillo, who's posted a sub-four ERA in each of his last seven seasons, made a team-high 32 regular-season starts in 2025, finishing with a 3.54 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 162:46 K:BB across 180.2 innings.