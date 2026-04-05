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Luis Castillo News: Struggles in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Castillo did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Angels, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits and one walk while striking out four over 3.2 innings.

Castillo couldn't find a rhythm in this one, allowing at least two baserunners in every inning he worked and exiting before completing four frames for the first time since 2024. The right-hander ran into trouble immediately, allowing a leadoff double to Zach Neto before Jorge Soler brought him home with an RBI single, and the outing didn't improve much from there. Unlike his dominant Opening Day outing in which he tossed six scoreless innings with seven strikeouts, Castillo failed to fool hitters Sunday and was consistently pitching under pressure. The 33-year-old will look to bounce back in his next scheduled start against Houston, though it presents a tough test against one of the league's most productive offenses early in 2026.

Luis Castillo
Seattle Mariners
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