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Luis Castillo News: Struggles persist in relief outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Castillo (1-5) allowed two runs on a hit, two walks and a hit batsman while striking out four over 2.1 innings, taking the loss Tuesday versus the White Sox.

Castillo was fine through two innings, but manager Dan Wilson left him in for the start of the ninth. That ended up being a mistake, though Andres Munoz failed to stop the White Sox's rally after coming in for mop-up duty. Castillo's poor relief outing stands in contrast to a superb start from Bryce Miller, who appears to have bumped Castillo out of the rotation. Castillo is at a 6.41 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 47:18 K:BB through 46.1 innings over 10 outings (nine starts). It'll likely take an injury to another pitcher for Castillo to get back in the rotation at this point.

Luis Castillo
Seattle Mariners
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