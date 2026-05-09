Luis Castillo headshot

Luis Castillo News: Tagged with another loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Castillo (0-4) was tagged with the loss Saturday against the White Sox, allowing four runs on five hits across four frames. He struck out six.

Castillo has been confirmed to start next Thursday against the Astros, but according to Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times, the Mariners' plan is to piggyback him with Bryce Miller in the series against the White Sox between May 18 and May 20. This loss against Chicago ballooned Castillo's woeful ERA to 6.57 across 38.1 innings in eight outings.

Luis Castillo
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luis Castillo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luis Castillo See More
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
6 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago
MLB Picks: Single Game Picks & Props for Thursday, April 23
MLB
MLB Picks: Single Game Picks & Props for Thursday, April 23
Author Image
Eric Timm
16 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Unlucky Pitchers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Unlucky Pitchers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
17 days ago