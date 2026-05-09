Luis Castillo News: Tagged with another loss
Castillo (0-4) was tagged with the loss Saturday against the White Sox, allowing four runs on five hits across four frames. He struck out six.
Castillo has been confirmed to start next Thursday against the Astros, but according to Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times, the Mariners' plan is to piggyback him with Bryce Miller in the series against the White Sox between May 18 and May 20. This loss against Chicago ballooned Castillo's woeful ERA to 6.57 across 38.1 innings in eight outings.
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