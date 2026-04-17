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Luis Castillo News: Tagged with loss Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Castillo (0-1) was tagged with the loss Thursday against the Padres, allowing four runs (one earned) on seven hits and three walks across 5.1 innings. He struck out three.

Castillo came up just two outs away from notching a quality start, but the struggles the veteran has endured can't be overlooked right now. After opening the season with six scoreless innings and seven Ks in a no-decision against the Yankees in his season debut March 30, Castillo has given up 15 runs (11 earned) on 23 hits and a 10:5 K:BB across 12.1 frames in his three starts in April. He's scheduled to make his next start next week at home against the A's.

Luis Castillo
Seattle Mariners
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