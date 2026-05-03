Luis Castillo News: Takes another loss
Castillo (0-3) allowed four runs on six hits, two walks and a hit-by-pitch while striking out five over six innings to take the loss Sunday versus the Royals.
Castillo was doing fine until the fourth inning, when he allowed four straight batters to reach base to open the inning. Three of them came around to score, and the Royals tacked on an extra run in the sixth. Castillo has allowed at least four runs in five of his seven starts this season, though this is the third time he's allowed four earned runs. He has a 6.29 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 31:13 K:BB through 34.1 innings. Until Castillo is able to limit baserunners better, he is likely to continue having trouble preventing runs. His next start is projected to be on the road versus the White Sox.
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