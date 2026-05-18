Luis Castillo headshot

Luis Castillo News: Working as bulk reliever Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Castillo is expected to work as the primary reliever Tuesday against the White Sox, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

Bryce Miller will draw the start and will likely work as long as he's effective, and then it'll be up to Castillo to take the bump. This will mark the right-hander's first relief appearance of the 2026 campaign. It remains to be seen whether Castillo will remain in this role going forward, but for the time being, it appears he's the odd man out of the starting rotation following Miller's return from the injured list.

Luis Castillo
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luis Castillo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luis Castillo See More
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
Yesterday
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Thursday, May 14
MLB
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Thursday, May 14
Author Image
Chris Toman
4 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
4 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 14
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 14
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
4 days ago