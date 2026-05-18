Luis Castillo News: Working as bulk reliever Tuesday
Castillo is expected to work as the primary reliever Tuesday against the White Sox, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.
Bryce Miller will draw the start and will likely work as long as he's effective, and then it'll be up to Castillo to take the bump. This will mark the right-hander's first relief appearance of the 2026 campaign. It remains to be seen whether Castillo will remain in this role going forward, but for the time being, it appears he's the odd man out of the starting rotation following Miller's return from the injured list.
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