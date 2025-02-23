Fantasy Baseball
Luis Castro headshot

Luis Castro News: Lands with Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 23, 2025 at 7:32am

Castro signed a minor-league contract with the Astros in November that includes an invitation to spring training.

Castro hasn't seen action in affiliated baseball since 2021 and spent the past few seasons playing in independent ball and the Venezuelan Winter League. The 29-year-old had a 1.095 OPS and 24 homers in 95 games with the Staten Island Ferry Hawks in the Atlantic League last year and is likely to begin 2025 at Triple-A Sugar Land.

