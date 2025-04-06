Luis Contreras News: Headed to Triple-A

Contreras is expected to be optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Contreras will head to Triple-A after posting a 9.00 ERA and 1.50 WHIP with six strikeouts over six innings in five appearances with the Astros so far this season. The transaction will make space for right-hander Logan VanWey to join the team in Seattle and potentially make his major-league debut.