Luis Curvelo headshot

Luis Curvelo Injury: Beginning rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 15, 2026 at 1:44pm

Curvelo (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Friday.

Curvelo has been sidelined since April 15 with a right shoulder impingement, but he appears to be nearing a return to the mound. The right-hander pitched in four games out of the Texas bullpen prior to the injury, surrendering three runs on six hits and two walks with three strikeouts across five innings.

Luis Curvelo
Texas Rangers
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