Luis Curvelo Injury: Beginning rehab assignment
Curvelo (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Friday.
Curvelo has been sidelined since April 15 with a right shoulder impingement, but he appears to be nearing a return to the mound. The right-hander pitched in four games out of the Texas bullpen prior to the injury, surrendering three runs on six hits and two walks with three strikeouts across five innings.
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