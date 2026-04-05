Luis Curvelo News: Called up to big-league club

Texas recalled Curvelo from Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday.

Curvelo wasn't able to break camp with the Rangers, but he'll now get a look in the bullpen after Carter Baumler landed on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to a right intercostal strain. In his first big-league stint last season, Curvelo tossed 19 innings over 17 appearances and posted a 5.68 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 20:10 K:BB while picking up two holds. He'll likely take on a low-leverage role.