Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Luis De Los Santos headshot

Luis De Los Santos News: Outrighted to Syracuse

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

De Los Santos cleared waivers Wednesday and was sent outright to Triple-A Syracuse, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

De Los Santos, 26, slashed .260/.375/.441 with 16 RBI across 152 plate appearances with Toronto's Triple-A affiliate last season. His minor-league success failed to translate into the majors, however, as he went 5-for-29 at the plate in 13 games with the Blue Jays.

Luis De Los Santos
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now