Luis F. Castillo News: Drawing another start

Castillo is scheduled to make his next start Wednesday versus the Astros in Seattle, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Castillo made his Seattle debut and his first MLB start in San Francisco on Friday, when he struck out two and allowed three runs on six hits and six hits over three innings in a no-decision. While not overly impressive, Castillo's performance was good enough to earn him another turn through the rotation, but he likely won't be in store for an extended stay with Seattle. As soon as George Kirby (shoulder) completes a rehab assignment and is deemed ready to make his MLB debut, Castillo will be the odd man out of the rotation, barring injuries to any of Seattle's other four starters.