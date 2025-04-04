Luis F. Castillo News: Inefficient in first start

Castillo allowed three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out two over three innings, taking a no-decision in Friday's extra-innings loss to the Giants.

Castillo's first major-league start was nothing to write home about. He allowed an RBI single to Matt Chapman in the first inning and a two-run double to LaMonte Wade in the second. Castillo finished with 39 strikes on 68 pitches and forced the Mariners to dip into their bullpen early, with all eight relievers getting action in this contest. Castillo's only other major-league experience came in 2022 with the Tigers, when he threw 3.2 innings scoreless innings of relief. The fifth spot in the Mariners' rotation remains unsettled until George Kirby (shoulder) is ready for his season debut, but if Castillo gets another turn, he's lined up to face the Astros next week.