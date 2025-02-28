Luis Garcia Injury: Close to facing hitters

Astros manager Joe Espada said Friday that Garcia (elbow) hit 90 mph during a bullpen session Thursday and is getting close to facing hitters, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Garcia averaged 94 mph with his four-seamer during his last full, healthy season in 2022, but he's still ramping things back up following Tommy John surgery and multiple setbacks. The Astros have already ruled the right-hander out for Opening Day, but it's not clear whether he might be able to make some Grapefruit League appearances.