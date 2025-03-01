Luis Garcia Injury: Dealing with illness

Garcia was scratched from the lineup ahead of Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins with an illness, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Garcia showed up to the ballpark Saturday with a sore throat and fever and was sent home. Expect Garcia to be shelved for a couple days, but it doesn't appear to be any sort of long-term issue for the Nationals' second baseman. Darren Baker stepped into Saturday's lineup in place of Garcia.