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Luis Garcia Injury: Diagnosed with minor wrist sprain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Garcia has been diagnosed with a minor sprain of his right hand/wrist, Andrew Golden of TheBanner.com reports.

Garcia suffered the injury during Sunday's game against the Brewers, forcing his removal. It seems likely that the injury will result in a stint on the injured list, though the Nationals have yet to announce any such transaction. If Garcia does need some down time, Curtis Mead would be due for an uptick in playing time at first base for the Nationals.

Luis Garcia
Washington Nationals
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