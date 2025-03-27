Fantasy Baseball
Luis Garcia headshot

Luis Garcia Injury: First opinion was 'decent news'

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 27, 2025 at 12:14pm

The Astros placed Garcia on the 15-day injured list Thursday with right elbow soreness, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Manager Joe Espada said the team got "decent news" from the first opinion on Garcia's elbow, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports. However, the medical staff and Garcia are still awaiting the results of a second opinion before a decision is made on how to proceed. Garcia was pulled off his throwing program last week after experiencing soreness in his surgically repaired elbow.

Luis Garcia
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
