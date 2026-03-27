Luis Garcia Injury: Inks MiLB deal with Yankees

The Yankees signed Garcia to a minor-league contract Sunday, per the MLB transactions log.

Garcia elected free agency in November, ending his five-year stint with the Astros. The 29-year-old right-hander underwent a procedure in October to reconstruct his UCL and repair his flexor tendon, which ruled him out for the full 2026 campaign. Per Jorge Castillo of ESPN.com, the contract is a two-year minor-league deal with a 2027 base salary of $2.25 million.