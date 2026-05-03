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Luis Garcia Injury: Leaves game with sore wrist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Garcia was removed in the top of the sixth inning of Sunday's game against the Brewers due to right wrist soreness.

Curtis Mead checked into the game at first base in place of Garcia, who went 0-for-2 with a strikeout prior to his exit. The Nationals could have an update on Garcia's condition after the game, but for the time being, he can be viewed as day-to-day heading into Tuesday's series opener versus the Twins.

Luis Garcia
Washington Nationals
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