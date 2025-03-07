Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Luis Garcia headshot

Luis Garcia Injury: Nearing live BP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Astros manager Joe Espada said Friday that Garcia (elbow) could throw a live batting practice session soon, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Garcia is still working on regaining his velocity following Tommy John surgery and multiple setbacks last year, but he hasn't had any hiccups so far this spring. There remains no timetable for when the right-hander might be ready to pitch in a game.

Luis Garcia
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now