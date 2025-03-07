Luis Garcia Injury: Nearing live BP
Astros manager Joe Espada said Friday that Garcia (elbow) could throw a live batting practice session soon, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Garcia is still working on regaining his velocity following Tommy John surgery and multiple setbacks last year, but he hasn't had any hiccups so far this spring. There remains no timetable for when the right-hander might be ready to pitch in a game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now