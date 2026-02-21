Luis Garcia Injury: Nursing tight hamstring
Garcia is out of the lineup for Saturday's Grapefruit League game against Houston due to left hamstring tightness, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.
The Nationals are viewing Garcia as day-to-day, so it doesn't seem like he's dealing with anything too serious. The 25-year-old figures to open the season as Washington's primary second baseman, though he's also been taking reps at first base this spring.
