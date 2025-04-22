Fantasy Baseball
Luis Garcia

Luis Garcia Injury: Plays catch Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Garcia (elbow) played catch at Daikin Park on Tuesday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

The right-hander was diagnosed with right elbow inflammation in early April, the latest in a series of setbacks suffered by Garcia as he comes back from May 2023 Tommy John surgery. Previous reports indicated that Garcia would remain shut down until early May, so it appears he might be a bit ahead of schedule. Still, it's way too soon for any sort of timetable for the righty to be established.

Luis Garcia
Houston Astros

