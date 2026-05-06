Luis Garcia Injury: Remains out of lineup
Garcia (wrist/hand) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins.
Curtis Mead will make a second straight start at first base in place of Garcia, who is considered day-to-day after making an early exit from Sunday's 3-2 win over the Brewers due to a minor right wrist/hand sprain. According to MLB.com, Garcia isn't expected to require a stint on the injured list, though the club's tune could change if he's not able to return to the lineup for the start of the Nationals' weekend series in Miami.
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