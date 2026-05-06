Luis Garcia headshot

Luis Garcia Injury: Remains out of lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Garcia (wrist/hand) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins.

Curtis Mead will make a second straight start at first base in place of Garcia, who is considered day-to-day after making an early exit from Sunday's 3-2 win over the Brewers due to a minor right wrist/hand sprain. According to MLB.com, Garcia isn't expected to require a stint on the injured list, though the club's tune could change if he's not able to return to the lineup for the start of the Nationals' weekend series in Miami.

Luis Garcia
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luis Garcia See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luis Garcia See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 29
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 29
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
7 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
18 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
25 days ago