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Luis Garcia Injury: Scheduled for MRI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Nationals manager Blake Butera said after Sunday's 3-2 win over the Brewers that Garcia will undergo an MRI on his sore right wrist Monday, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.

Garcia went 0-for-2 with a strikeout before he was lifted from Sunday's contest in advance of the sixth inning. The MRI should provide more clarity on the severity of the wrist injury, which Butera said that Garcia sustained while swinging the bat rather than playing the field.

Luis Garcia
Washington Nationals
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