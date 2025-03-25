Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Luis Garcia headshot

Luis Garcia Injury: Seeking second opinion

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2025 at 9:47pm

Garcia met with doctors Tuesday regarding his right elbow and will seek a second opinion, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Garcia was pulled off his throwing program Thursday after reporting soreness in his surgically repaired right elbow. There's no telling how long it will be before he's ready to start up his rehab again, but it's usually not a great sign when a player seeks a second opinion. More details should be available once another doctor takes a look at Garcia.

Luis Garcia
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now