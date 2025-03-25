Luis Garcia Injury: Seeking second opinion

Garcia met with doctors Tuesday regarding his right elbow and will seek a second opinion, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Garcia was pulled off his throwing program Thursday after reporting soreness in his surgically repaired right elbow. There's no telling how long it will be before he's ready to start up his rehab again, but it's usually not a great sign when a player seeks a second opinion. More details should be available once another doctor takes a look at Garcia.