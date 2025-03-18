Luis Garcia Injury: Set for live BP Thursday

Garcia (elbow) will throw a live batting practice session Thursday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Garcia has been slow-played in Astros camp after he encountered multiple setbacks last season while working his way back from Tommy John surgery. At last check, he was still working on regaining some zip on his fastball, and it's not clear where his velocity currently stands. When Garcia might be able to appear in games is a bit of a mystery, but he's getting closer.