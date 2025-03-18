Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Luis Garcia headshot

Luis Garcia Injury: Set for live BP Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Garcia (elbow) will throw a live batting practice session Thursday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Garcia has been slow-played in Astros camp after he encountered multiple setbacks last season while working his way back from Tommy John surgery. At last check, he was still working on regaining some zip on his fastball, and it's not clear where his velocity currently stands. When Garcia might be able to appear in games is a bit of a mystery, but he's getting closer.

Luis Garcia
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now